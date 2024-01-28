Trackhouse Racing: Ushering a New Era for American Motorsport in MotoGP

Trackhouse Racing, in a landmark moment for American motorsport, has pulled the wraps off its stars and stripes livery, gearing up to compete in the MotoGP championship. The team, under the leadership of entrepreneur and ex-NASCAR driver Justin Marks, has acquired the slots of the RNF team for the ensuing three years. Marks, with a vision to enhance MotoGP's popularity stateside, sees this as an opportunity to foster American talent in the arena.

American Footprint in MotoGP

As the team prepares for its maiden appearance, Marks acknowledged the gravity of having an American team in MotoGP, recognizing both the responsibility and thrill that accompanies it. The eventual objective, according to Marks, is to see an American rider vying for the title, harking back to the glory days of American World Champions like Rainey, Kocinski, and Schwantz.

Building a Solid Foundation

For the forthcoming season, the emphasis is on establishing a firm team base and emerging as a formidable partner for Aprilia. Trackhouse Racing's aspiration extends beyond just winning races. Marks underscored the necessity for Trackhouse to triumph on the racetrack to effectively narrate their story and aid in MotoGP's expansion in North America.

Unveiling the New Livery

Trackhouse Racing recently unveiled its new livery for the MotoGP championship, a design featuring stars and stripes on the Aprilia bikes of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. The team's launch has been met with enthusiasm, with Marks expressing his excitement and highlighting the significance of this milestone, being an American team in the global MotoGP scene. The team is set to make its debut at the season's opening test in Malaysia.