en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition

At the intersection of professional ambition and motherhood stands Tracey Neville, whose story is a testament to the strength of a woman’s resolve. The former England netball coach is currently navigating her duties in Australia, while her three-year-old son, Nev, is in the care of her partner and mother in the United Kingdom.

Unwavering Commitment to Career and Family

Tracey Neville, renowned for her leadership that spurred England to a bronze medal at the 2019 Netball World Cup, initially retired to focus on building a family. However, the call of the court proved too resonant, and Tracey returned to coaching a year after giving birth in 2020. She has since signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Mavericks, a decision that has earned her brother’s admiration.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville lauded his sister’s decision to pursue her professional aspirations even at the cost of physical distance from her family. He believes this bold move encapsulates the characteristic ambition of their family, extending beyond the football field and netball court to life’s challenging decisions.

(Read Also: Sam Houston State Clinches Victory in Tense Basketball Match Against Louisiana Tech)

Challenging Journey to Parenthood

Tracey’s path to motherhood was not without its hurdles. She and her partner, Michael Timmins, faced fertility challenges, enduring multiple rounds of IVF and miscarriages. Their journey to parenthood, fraught with low chances of successful pregnancy, ultimately bore fruit with the birth of their son Nev.

(Read Also: Montpellier Triumphs Over Amiens: Insights from Coaches Der Zakarian and Daf)

Breaking Stereotypes and Setting Precedents

Tracey’s journey is a beacon of light for women in professional roles, highlighting the possibility of balancing motherhood and a demanding career. Gary Neville pointed out the double standards faced by women, applauding his sister’s determination in crossing conventional boundaries.

Embracing coaching as a critical part of her identity, Tracey has previously expressed her aspiration to be a role model for her son. Her decision to maintain a flourishing career while ensuring her son’s well-being, even if it means reversing traditional parental roles with her partner, is a powerful narrative of courage, resilience, and love.

Read More 

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Beneficial Blue-eyes Lacewing Eggs Intrigue Australian Residents
In the suburbs of Sydney and Victoria, Australia, an odd spectacle has captured the attention of residents. What initially appeared as an eccentric collection of pearls or grains of rice adhered to surfaces such as doorframes and clothesline pegs has sparked intrigue and an unexpected journey into the natural world. These peculiar U-shaped clusters have
Beneficial Blue-eyes Lacewing Eggs Intrigue Australian Residents
Leap Year Phenomenon: Australians to 'Work for Free' on Extra Calendar Day
13 mins ago
Leap Year Phenomenon: Australians to 'Work for Free' on Extra Calendar Day
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
18 mins ago
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
Violent Altercation Sparks Investigation at Summernats Car Festival
5 mins ago
Violent Altercation Sparks Investigation at Summernats Car Festival
Violent Brawl Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra
5 mins ago
Violent Brawl Erupts at Summernats Car Festival in Canberra
Elsa Pataky Shines at Magic Millions Polo Event Amid Celebrity Buzz
10 mins ago
Elsa Pataky Shines at Magic Millions Polo Event Amid Celebrity Buzz
Latest Headlines
World News
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
1 min
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
2 mins
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
2 mins
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
2 mins
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
3 mins
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
3 mins
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
3 mins
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
5 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
6 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app