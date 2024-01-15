Toyota Unveils Unique Century SUV Convertible for Sumo Champions

Toyota, the world-renowned automobile giant, has unveiled a bespoke Century SUV Convertible, designed exclusively to honor the champions of Sumo. The unveiling took place at the Grand Sumo Tournament held outside the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo, Japan. The spotlight was on this unique vehicle, which is set to grace future sumo victory parades, embodying a blend of tradition, prestige, and innovation.

The Making of a Champion's Ride

Unlike the standard model, the Century SUV Convertible exhibits an open-top design, swapping the conventional roof and pillars for a more celebratory aesthetic. Its exterior retains the original's lower structure, and the vehicle stands out with its pristine white finish and a luxurious cream interior. Toyota has given careful thought to the needs of its esteemed passengers - the Sumo champions. The vehicle's interior has been considerably expanded to comfortably accommodate two sumo wrestlers, with a body reinforced for added stability and a suspension system fortified to handle the extra weight.

Innovation Meets Tradition

The rear cabin of the Century SUV Convertible has been transformed to resemble a folded fabric top, with a raised floor designed to enhance visibility for the passengers. Under its hood, Toyota has likely retained the standard 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, delivering 406 horsepower and boasting up to 43 miles of electric-only range. This unique vehicle is not just a product of innovation but is also a tribute to the 100-year-long legacy of Sumo wrestling, set to become the official parade vehicle of the Japan Sumo Association in 2025.

A Symbol of Status

Akio Toyoda, Toyota's Chairman, graced the unveiling event, drawing attention to the choice of the Century over the Crown, the company's flagship model, implying the significant status attributed to this unique vehicle. The cost of these exclusive modifications remains undisclosed. However, considering the hefty price tag of the standard Century SUV, which stands at approximately $172,291, the investment is undoubtedly considerable. Yet, it signifies Toyota's commitment to honoring tradition and their readiness to create one-of-a-kind versions of their vehicles upon special requests, opening doors for potential custom open-air conversions of the Century SUV in the future.