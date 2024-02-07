Toyota Racing and SiriusXM Rev Up for 2024 NASCAR Season

Toyota Racing and SiriusXM are revving up their engines in a renewed sponsorship for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. This partnership, which dates back to 2007, brings SiriusXM's colors and logo onto the tracks, adorning the Toyota Camrys of racers Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs. Reddick, of 23XI Racing, and Gibbs, from Joe Gibbs Racing, will sport the SiriusXM livery in multiple races, marking a testament to the enduring bond between the two brands.

SiriusXM's Race Calendar

SiriusXM will back Reddick in three races and Gibbs in two. Reddick is set to flaunt the SiriusXM colors at Richmond in March, Gateway, and New Hampshire in June. On the other hand, Gibbs will debut his SiriusXM-themed car at Bristol in March and return for another show at Kansas in May. The drivers' excitement and gratitude for the continued association with SiriusXM serve as a testament to the strength of the partnership.

Perks for Toyota Customers

Apart from the on-track spectacle, the partnership extends its benefits to Toyota customers. Every purchase of a Toyota vehicle comes accompanied by a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, amplifying the value proposition for customers.

MBM Motorsports Enters the Fray

In related NASCAR news, MBM Motorsports has announced its participation in the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona. The team's No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by veteran racer David Starr and will bear the branding of Green Light Performance Products as the primary sponsor. Starr, with his vast experience and previous triumphs at Daytona, is eager to reacquaint himself with the thrill of pack racing and has expressed gratitude for the support from his partners.