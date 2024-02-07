Tour of Oman 2024: International Teams Set to Pedal in Prestigious Race

The 13th edition of the renowned cycling race, the Tour of Oman 2024, is ready to roll out on Saturday. Showcasing a diverse lineup of 17 teams, hailing from regions as varied as Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States, the race promises an exciting array of talent and competition. The event will be inaugurated with a 181.5km stage, beginning from the cultural treasure that is the Oman Across Ages Museum, and concluding at the modern architectural marvel, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Details

Further details regarding the event will be disclosed in a press conference scheduled for Thursday at the Hormuz Grand Hotel. Adding to the anticipation is the Muscat Classic, a one-day race set for Friday, which will serve as a prelude to the Tour of Oman. The Muscat Classic, in its second edition this year, will cover a challenging 174.3 km, culminating in a steep 1.1 km climb. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Oman Cycling Association, and other entities have collaborated to organize this event.

The Tour of Oman: A Cycling Spectacle

Advertisment

Spanning five stages and a total distance of 867.4 km, the Tour of Oman is more than just a race—it's a test of endurance, strategy, and sheer willpower. The race course includes two bonus sprint sections, adding another layer of excitement and tactical play. Alexander Kristoff, a veteran participant, is eyeing his tenth victory in the race. However, formidable competition from cyclists like Caleb Ewan, Fabio Jakobsen, Bryan Coquard, and Paul Magnier will make this no easy feat.

Oman's National Cycling Team: Gearing Up for the Challenge

The national cycling team of Oman, composed of seven riders, views the race as a golden opportunity to gain experience and hone their skills by competing alongside world-ranked riders. The team includes Abdul Rahman al Yaqoobi, Mazin al Riyami, Mohammed al Wahaibi, Abdullah al Ghilani, Munther al Hasani, Said al Rahbi, and Saif al Amri. The Tour of Oman, which had its inaugural race back in 2010, continues to be a platform for budding cyclists and seasoned professionals alike, to compete and showcase their prowess on a global stage.