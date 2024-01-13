en English
Egypt

Tour D’Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Tour D’Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration

Against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Giza Pyramids, the 2024 Tour D’Afrique cycling event set off on January 12, 2024. This grand race, supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, promises to be a thrilling 13-day journey across the diverse landscapes of Egypt.

Crossing the Mystical Egyptian Terrain

The route, meticulously planned, winds through several governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Suez, the Red Sea, Qena, Luxor, and Aswan. It ultimately concludes at the border crossing with Sudan at the Wadi Halfa port. This challenging track offers cyclists an immersive experience of Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty.

A Melting Pot of Global Cyclists

Around 50 cyclists from diverse countries like Egypt, the USA, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy have geared up to participate in this esteemed race. Their participation underlines the global appeal of the Tour D’Afrique, making it a truly international event.

Double Sporting Delight

Adding to the sporting fervor, the 31st session of the Egyptian Marathon also kicked off in the historical city of Luxor. With over 100 competitors from various European and Arab countries, this event complements the Tour D’Afrique, further solidifying Egypt’s reputation as a center for international sporting events and cultural tourism.

Both these events not only spotlight Egypt’s scenic beauty and historical treasures but also the nation’s commitment to promoting tourism and sports. These dual events promise to be a captivating blend of endurance, adventure, and cultural exploration, paving the way for an exciting year of sports and tourism in Egypt.

Egypt Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Egypt

