Toulon Golf Rolls Out 2024 First Run Collection: New Putter Lineup Hits Fairways

As the golfing season gears up, Toulon Golf, renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to golfer satisfaction, announced its latest endeavor in the world of precision putting. Late February saw the unveiling of the 2024 First Run Collection, a lineup designed to complement the earlier released Small Batch putter series but at a more accessible price point. This new collection boasts eight unique head shapes, including both blades and mallets, with six improved iterations of previous designs and two brand-new models, promising to cater to a wide array of golfer preferences.

Revolutionizing the Green: The 2024 Lineup

The First Run Collection distinguishes itself with a mix of four blade and four mallet head shapes, highlighting Toulon's commitment to diversity in design. Among the returning favorites are the Madison, San Diego, Austin, Memphis, Atlanta, and Las Vegas models, each receiving enhancements for this release. The spotlight, however, shines brightly on two newcomers: the Alcatraz, an imposing mallet, and the New York City, a wide-body blade. These additions underscore Toulon Golf's continuous innovation and its pursuit of crafting the perfect putter for any golfer's bag.

Design and Customization: A Closer Look

Attention to detail and golfer customization stand at the forefront of Toulon's design philosophy. Utilizing 303 stainless steel across the collection, the putters feature Heritage Green and Cream paint fills, complemented by a striking Chocolate PVD finish. The Double Fly Cut face milling, set at a mid-depth, aims to offer a balanced feel and consistent performance. Moreover, the introduction of adjustable and interchangeable weights on every putter sole in the collection allows golfers to fine-tune their putters to their liking, with the option to adjust the head weight by up to 30 grams. The Heavy-Spec package caters to those seeking longer, heavier putters, featuring an oversized 15-inch handle for enhanced control.

Innovation Meets Forgiveness: Alcatraz and New York City

The Alcatraz and New York City models exemplify Toulon's ambition to blend innovation with performance. The Alcatraz, the largest mallet in the collection, is designed with MOI in mind, promising unparalleled stability. The New York City model, on the other hand, is heralded as Toulon's most forgiving blade to date. Its extended H1.5 crank neck hosel design and a machined 6061 aluminium sole plate deliver a putter that not only looks exceptional but performs with precision on the greens.

As Toulon Golf's 2024 First Run Collection makes its debut, the golfing community is abuzz with anticipation. With a blend of tried-and-true designs and innovative newcomers, Toulon continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the putter market. As golfers around the world prepare to hit the fairways, the First Run Collection stands ready to bring a new level of precision and satisfaction to their game.