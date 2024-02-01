Tough Opener for Lady Packers Tennis Team, Hopeful for Future Matches

The varsity Lady Packers tennis team opened their season with a tough 2-3 defeat at the hands of Bleckley County. Short of some regular players, the match served as a proving ground for the team's younger athletes.

Victories Amidst Defeat

Despite the overall loss, the Lady Packers saw victories from the No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles positions. The formidable senior-junior combination of Candace Moses and Jayley Johnson secured a comfortable win with scores of 6-3 and 6-0. Meanwhile, Julia Costins, a freshman treading the waters of her first high school match, showcased her resilience by triumphing in a tiebreaker with scores of 6-4, 5-7, and 10-7.

A Tough Fight

The No. 2 doubles team, consisting of sophomores Laura Gonzales and Frances Luis, weren't as fortunate. After a spirited fight, they fell in a tiebreaker, losing with scores of 3-6, 7-5, and 7-10. Senior athletes Carolyne Turner and Emily Lampman, playing No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively, also succumbed to defeat.

Looking Forward

Head coach Amber Day remains optimistic about upcoming matches. Noting that several veteran players will soon return, she promised line-up adjustments before regional play kicks off. The Lady Packers are scheduled to face-off with Richmond Hill in their first regional match on February 9, before scrimmaging with Cook in Adel on the following Thursday.