Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United

After an intense showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United that ended in a 2-2 draw, Spurs’ defender, Micky van de Ven, offered an optimistic perspective on his team’s performance. The Dutch defender, returning to the field after a two-and-a-half-month absence due to a hamstring injury, had to leave the match towards the end due to cramps. However, he was quick to dispel any concerns about his health, attributing the cramps to the game’s high intensity and the cold weather.

Van de Ven’s Take on Spurs’ Performance

Despite having to recover from being behind twice during the match, van de Ven believed Spurs were the dominant side. “We played a good game and had a lot of the ball,” he said, noting their significant possession. However, he also acknowledged the challenge posed by Manchester United’s quick counter-attacks. “They are dangerous on the counter and we had to be cautious,” he admitted. This strategic necessity stems from Manchester United’s known propensity to capitalize on opponents’ errors.

A Welcome Return and a Noteworthy Debut

Van de Ven’s return to the team was marked by his impressive display alongside Cristian Romero. His speed was notable, as he effectively handled the threat of United’s attackers. His removal from the match was due to calf cramps, not a recurrence of his previous hamstring injury. The defender expressed happiness to be back, asserting that it was not a serious issue.

Additionally, the Dutch defender commented on the debut of Timo Werner for Tottenham. Having previously played against Werner, van de Ven expressed confidence in the striker’s ability. He highlighted Werner’s speed and potential importance for the team, suggesting that the striker could be a critical asset for Spurs in the future.

An Upward Curve for Spurs?

Despite the draw, van de Ven’s comments reflect a sense of optimism about Tottenham’s trajectory. He suggested that the team appeared more cohesive than their opponents and seemed to be on an upward curve. On the other hand, he noted inconsistencies in Manchester United’s defense and their struggle to maintain a lead. The result of the match has left United in seventh place, eight points adrift of Spurs, who are fifth and eight points shy of the Champions League places.