en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Tottenham Hotspur’s Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window

In a move signaling Tottenham Hotspur’s intent to fortify their squad ahead of the second half of the season, manager Ange Postecoglou has stressed the urgency of conducting ‘early business’ in the upcoming January transfer window. This strategy, aimed at both strengthening the team and ensuring competitiveness, seeks to avoid the frantic last-minute rush and potentially exorbitant prices that characterize the transfer market as the deadline looms.

Plea for Early Acquisitions

Postecoglou’s emphasis on early acquisitions is a pragmatic approach designed to facilitate the integration of new signings into the Tottenham setup as swiftly as possible. The manager is keenly aware that this process, along with a smooth transition into the team’s style of play, is crucial for the squad’s preparation for the remainder of the season.

Addressing the Injury Crisis

The call for early transfers also comes in the wake of an injury crisis besetting the club. With key players such as vice-captain Cristian Romero sidelined due to a hamstring strain, the team finds itself in dire need of fresh reinforcements. The situation is further exacerbated by the impending departure of other players for continental tournaments, leaving the squad even more depleted.

Securing a Competitive Edge

By acting decisively and swiftly, Spurs hope not only to secure their targets but also to gain a competitive edge over rival clubs who may be slower to act in the transfer market. Despite the challenge of other clubs being aware of their intentions, Postecoglou remains hopeful of securing early transfers, in a bid to bolster the squad and maintain the team’s competitiveness across all competitions.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup

By Salman Khan

Football Transfers: Kalvin Phillips Caught in a High-Profile Transfer Saga

By Salman Khan

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry

By Ebenezer Mensah

Altitude Triumphs in Premier League of Belize 2023-24 Opening Season Championship

By Salman Khan

Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
@Football · 3 hours
Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
heart comment 0
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United

By Salman Khan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United
Fantasy Football Championship Round: D’Andre Swift’s Big Chance and Defensive Dilemmas

By Salman Khan

Fantasy Football Championship Round: D'Andre Swift's Big Chance and Defensive Dilemmas
Chancel Mbemba to Captain Congo in African Cup of Nations Finals: Notable Exclusions Mark Squad Announcement

By Salman Khan

Chancel Mbemba to Captain Congo in African Cup of Nations Finals: Notable Exclusions Mark Squad Announcement
Manchester City Rallies to Secure Crucial Win Over Everton

By Salman Khan

Manchester City Rallies to Secure Crucial Win Over Everton
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
49 seconds
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
2 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
3 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
6 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
7 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
7 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
8 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
8 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
5 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
8 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
38 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
47 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
57 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app