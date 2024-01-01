en English
Europe

Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements

Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club, is reportedly on the brink of securing a deal for the Romanian centre-back, Radu Dragusin, from Genoa in the upcoming January transfer window. The club’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, has prioritised the reinforcement of the defense, given the injuries suffered by first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

A Makeshift Defense

The Spurs have been in a predicament, needing to rely on Ben Davies and Emerson Royal to form an impromptu defensive partnership. Eric Dier, who had previously fallen out of Postecoglou’s favour, has also been called into action.

Genoa’s Stalwart

As per reports from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham is set to make an initial bid for Dragusin, having already secured the player’s consent for the move. The English club’s offer is rumoured to be in the region of €25 million, but Genoa is standing firm for a figure of €30 million.

Todibo Deal in Jeopardy

However, the potential acquisition of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice is deemed less likely. The deal may fall through due to timing constraints with his current club and Tottenham’s pressing need for a new centre-back to join their ranks swiftly.

In other Tottenham-related news, doubts are surfacing over whether Pape Matar Sarr will be fit to represent Senegal in the approaching AFCON 2023, owing to an injury. In addition, the Spurs are in preliminary talks with a prominent South American player about a potential January transfer.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

