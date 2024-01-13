Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for ‘Hard To Kill’ Event

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) is gearing up to thrill fans with a special wrestling event, ‘Hard To Kill’, on January 13. The event, taking place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, will feature a variety of matches involving some of the most prominent wrestlers in the industry.

Tag Team Bout and No Disqualification Match

One of the key matches includes a tag team bout with Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers taking on the formidable team of Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian. The event will also feature a no-disqualification match for the TNA Digital Media Championship, pitting the current champion Tommy Dreamer against the challenger Crazzy Steve.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The main card boasts a TNA World Tag Team Championship Match, with reigning champions ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) defending their titles against three other teams: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven), and the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake).

Knockouts Ultimate X Match

One of the notable highlights of the night is set to be the Knockouts Ultimate X Match. This match, which will determine the number one contender for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, features a lineup of female wrestlers including Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, and Dani Luna.

Additionally, Dirty Dango will face off against PCO in an exciting match. The event also includes a singles match between Josh Alexander and Alex Hammerstone.

The Hard To Kill event marks the first show under the rebranded TNA Wrestling and it’s anticipated to captivate audiences with a mix of thrilling matches and potential outcomes. The pre-show is exclusive to the promotion’s rebooted streaming platform and the main event will air at 8 pm ET on cable, satellite, and digital pay-per-view.