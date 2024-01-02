Tory Taylor: The Punter Who Rewrote College Football History

Australian punter, Tory Taylor, has rewritten the annals of major college football by shattering a longstanding record. During Iowa’s Citrus Bowl game against Tennessee, he set a new benchmark for the most punt yards in a single season, outshining the previous record set over eight decades ago.

Record-Breaking Performance

Through his impressive display, Taylor registered a total of 4,479 punt yards, eclipsing the previous record of 4,138 yards set by John Fingel in 1938. His contribution of 360 yards on seven punts in the Citrus Bowl was instrumental in achieving this milestone. Over the course of the season, Taylor had a total of 93 punts, six more than the next closest punter, cementing his position at the pinnacle of the sport.

Legacy at Iowa

Throughout his collegiate career at Iowa, Taylor notched up an impressive 13,297 yards from 288 punts, placing him fifth all-time in career punting yards. Despite a disappointing 35-0 defeat to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl that marked the end of his four-year tenure with the Hawkeyes, Taylor’s remarkable achievements cannot be overshadowed.

A Bright Future Ahead

As a standout punter, Taylor is now poised to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, with a high probability of being selected by a team. His significant contribution to the Hawkeyes, particularly given their struggling offense, underscores his value. His punting skills have often been called upon to create advantageous field positions, fostering a dependent relationship between the team and their star punter. Despite punters typically receiving limited recognition, Taylor has defied the odds to become a beloved figure among Iowa fans, earning him the status of a cult hero.