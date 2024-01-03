Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad

Torquay United’s youth system has taken centre stage as four under-18 players made their mark in the squad for the FA Trophy game against Frome Town. The move is a clear testament to the club’s commitment to nurturing talent and preparing them for the rigours of professional football. Heading into 2024, the focus is firmly on the club’s youth, with first-year professional Callum Thomas making his debut before the match.

Unearthing Talent Within the Club

Leading the youth team initiative is Robbie Herrera, the head of youth, who has not only recognized but also harnessed the talent within the club. Herrera praised the progress made by the younger age groups and commended the dedication of the coaching staff. He emphasized the importance of integrating younger players into higher age groups and the first team, underscoring the club’s effective pathway to professional football.

Overcoming Funding Hurdles

Despite the lack of FA funding, Torquay United has not allowed this setback to deter its mission. The club is steadfast in its commitment to developing players, a fact evident in the five academy players who have joined the first-team squad this season. While the under-10s currently play friendly matches, they are all set to enter the Junior Premier League next September.

Impressive League Performances

On the league front, the youth teams have been holding their own and then some. The under-18 team, under the guidance of Kevin Wills, is currently second in the South West Counties Youth League. Herrera has stressed the necessity of continuous player development, ensuring readiness at different levels of the sport and preparing the youth players for the challenges that lie ahead.