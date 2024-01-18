Toronto Raptors' Tribute: A Victory Dedicated to Late Dejan Milojević

In a stirring tribute to a late friend and fellow Serbian, Darko Rajakovic, an assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors, dedicated a recent win to Dejan Milojević. Rajakovic's homage to his friend was more than just a dedication; it was a testament to Milojević's influence on the sport of basketball.

A Friend Remembered

Dejan Milojević was a significant figure in European basketball. He was a former professional player and coach, known for his profound influence on the development of many players. His unexpected death left a void in the basketball community, which Rajakovic sought to fill with his tribute.

A Poignant Tribute

During the game, Rajakovic ran a basketball play in honor of Milojević. It was a gesture that went beyond the tactical aspects of the game. It was a powerful message of respect and remembrance for a friend that left an indelible mark on the sport. Rajakovic shared his emotional pre-game message with the team, revealing that he had learned the opening play from Milojević.

A Victory with a Deeper Meaning

Despite a formidable double-team on the possession, the Raptors scored. The victory that night was not just a win in the record books; it became a symbol of respect and remembrance for Milojević. For the Raptors, and for Rajakovic in particular, it was a deeply meaningful demonstration of the enduring influence of a cherished friend and mentor on the game they all love.