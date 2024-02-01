Toronto Raptors Linked to Brooklyn Nets' Center Nic Claxton as Trade Deadline Nears

The NBA's trade deadline is fast approaching, and once again, the Toronto Raptors are linked with Brooklyn Nets' center, Nic Claxton. According to basketball journalist Marc Stein, Claxton's availability for a possible trade seems to be more likely than initially speculated. This isn't the first time Claxton has been a subject of Raptors' interest. Last year, a trade involving the Nets' center was almost completed, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

Claxton's Trade History with Raptors

In the previous year's trade talks, the Raptors were close to acquiring Claxton, as reported by ESPN's Zack Lowe. The proposed deal would have involved a protected first-round pick from Toronto. The Raptors' interest in Claxton was clear; they even considered including him in deals involving either OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam. However, these trade discussions came to an abrupt end when the Nets decided to trade Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

Claxton's Potential Trade Value and Fit with Raptors

Claxton, who will turn into an unrestricted free agent this summer, presents a complicated trade value due to his pending free agency. The 24-year-old center has been averaging 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season, proving his ability on the court. His style of play is reminiscent of the Raptors' Jakob Poeltl, as both are non-shooters who play close to the hoop. While Claxton's age fits well with the Raptors' young core, including Scottie Barnes, his fit with the team could be questionable due to the overlap with Poeltl's skill set.

Trade Expectations and Raptors' Future Plans

The Nets' expectations in any potential trade involving Claxton remain unknown. Equally uncertain is whether the Raptors are ready to pursue a win-now trade, despite having a pool of future first-round picks. As the February 8 trade deadline draws nearer, the speculation around Claxton's trade will only intensify. Whether the Raptors manage to secure Claxton this time around or not, it's clear that their interest in the Nets' center is more than a fleeting fancy.