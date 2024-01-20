Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley on Media Differences Between New York and Toronto

In a recent interaction with the press, Toronto Raptors guard, Immanuel Quickley, delved into the stark disparities between the media environments in his former and current cities. As a player who recently transitioned from the New York Knicks to the Raptors, Quickley's insights highlight the diverging media landscapes in New York and Toronto.

Unforgiving New York vs. Easier Toronto

Quickley revealed that the media in Toronto is more forgiving in contrast to New York, where the spotlight and scrutiny are intense. "The scrutiny and attention are different in both cities," Quickley noted. "In New York, the media can be unforgiving, while in Toronto, there's a sense of leniency."

Quickley's Name Entangled in Trade Rumors

As a member of the Knicks, Quickley was a magnet for media attention. His name was frequently entwined in trade rumors, escalating the level of media scrutiny. He shared, "Back in New York, my name was regularly tossed around in trade talks, which added to the media pressure." Eventually, Quickley was traded as part of the deal for OG Anunoby.

Thriving in a New Role

Despite the media's fervor in New York, Quickley had been a valuable player off the bench for the Knicks. Now, in his new role as a starter for the Raptors, he appears to be thriving. He expressed satisfaction with his position in Toronto, relishing the less intense media spotlight. "I am content with my role here in Toronto. The media attention is less intense, which helps me focus more on my game," shared Quickley.

Quickley's experience underscores the varying media environments players navigate in different cities. While New York's media may have toughened him mentally for the pro level, Toronto offers a more tranquil media landscape, allowing him to concentrate on honing his skills on court.