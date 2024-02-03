On the night of February 1st, an unexpected instigator plunged downtown Toronto into darkness. An adventurous raccoon, in its nighttime exploration, tampered with electrical equipment at a Toronto utility station, triggering a power outage that affected approximately 7,000 residents. This incident, confirmed by Hydro One, the city's utility company, disrupted the city's rhythm and trapped individuals in elevators, adding to the list of unexpected challenges faced by the city's dwellers.

Raccoon Encounter Disrupts City

Hydro One uncovered the cause of the outage after their crew's investigation. The blackout, which lasted from approximately 7.40pm to 10.30pm, led to a series of traffic light failures across Canada's largest city. This incident underscored the recurring issue of animal-related power outages, with raccoons ranking close behind the notorious squirrels in terms of causing such disturbances.

Residents React to the Raccoon-induced Blackout

The incident sparked a gamut of reactions from the citizens. While some found the situation humorous, others expressed concern for the raccoon's wellbeing. The fate of the raccoon, the inadvertent catalyst of this city-wide disruption, remains unknown. The incident has intensified the ongoing debate between those who view raccoons as endearing city dwellers and those who see them as a nuisance.

Arturo Vidal's Dramatic Return to Colo Colo

In a separate event in the world of sports, Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal marked his grand return to his boyhood club, Colo Colo. The midfielder, who has a successful stint with Brazilian teams Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo, arrived at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in an ostentatious fashion - via helicopter. Not stopping at that, he donned a king's attire, rode a horse on the pitch, and brandished a fake sword, much to the delight of the 30,000 fans who had gathered to celebrate his return.