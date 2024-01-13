Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3×3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024

On January 13, 2024, the professional basketball world will witness the Toronto Patriots stepping up to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League. This global tournament is set to take place in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and finally, back to Japan for the finals on March 17, 2024. The Toronto Patriots, an India-owned global 3×3 team, features professional players of Indian origin, Inderbir Singh Gill and Bikramjit Gill, among others, and is one of the top teams invited to compete in the league.

Toronto Patriots: A New Contender on the International Stage

Owned by World of Krida Private Limited, the Toronto Patriots franchise has made waves by expanding its reach to North America. The team’s roster, which includes experienced players like Blaz Cresnar and Mark Berlic from Slovenia, is ready to take on the challenge of the Super Premier League. The Patriots’ first match is on the horizon, scheduled for January 13, 2024.

Patriots’ Journey to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour

The Super Premier League is not just about the glory of winning, but also a golden ticket to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour. The winners and runners-up of the finals will secure a spot at this coveted event, while the winners of each round will advance to the FIBA 3×3 Challengers. With a total prize money of $171,000 on offer across all four Rounds, the stakes are high.

Voices from the Patriots’ Camp

Parina Suresh Parekh, Co-owner of Toronto Patriots and CEO of World of Krida, expressed pride in the team’s expansion to North America and its invitation to this esteemed league. Bikramjit Gill, who won a bronze medal for Canada at the Commonwealth Games 2022, emphasized the importance of basketball in his life and his enthusiasm for representing Toronto Patriots, thereby setting the tone of determination and ambition within the team.