en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Unveils Holistic Reset Plan for Goalie Ilya Samsonov

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Toronto Maple Leafs GM Unveils Holistic Reset Plan for Goalie Ilya Samsonov

In a move that underscores the importance of holistic player development, Brad Treliving, the general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs, has unveiled a comprehensive physical and mental reset plan for goaltender Ilya Samsonov. This plan is not just aimed at enhancing Samsonov’s performance, but also his long-term health and career sustainability.

The Need for a Reset

26-year-old Samsonov, who has had a challenging start to the NHL season, is being sent to the minors to break free from the pressures that have been affecting his performance. With a career-low .862 save percentage and a 3.94 goals-against average this season, the need for a reset is apparent. The Leafs have struggled to find a solution to Samsonov’s struggles, and now hopes that this fresh approach will help him rebuild his confidence and return to his peak performance levels.

Comprehensive and Customized Plan

The reset plan, designed specifically for Samsonov, includes a tailored fitness regimen, nutritional guidance, and psychological support to address any mental health concerns. The Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff and medical experts have collaborated to create this program, aligning it with Samsonov’s personal goals and the team’s overall objectives. The plan also includes rest periods to prevent burnout, underlining the team’s commitment to its players’ wellbeing.

Looking Ahead

While the team is open to giving rookie Dennis Hildeby a chance to play, there are no plans for outside help. Samsonov’s situation will be re-evaluated after the team returns from their road trip. In the meantime, Matt Murray’s rehabilitation from double hip surgery is progressing positively, with the team ensuring there is no pressure to rush his return. As Treliving emphasized, this approach is indicative of the team’s value of its players’ health as much as their on-field success.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in New Year's Resolutions

By Wojciech Zylm

FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hockey GM Unveils Comprehensive 'Reset' Plan for Goaltender Ilya Samsonov

By Salman Khan

Ice Hockey's Innovative Approach: Ilya Samsonov's Physical and Mental ...
@Health · 3 mins
Ice Hockey's Innovative Approach: Ilya Samsonov's Physical and Mental ...
heart comment 0
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Plan for Ilya Samsonov’s ‘Physical and Mental Reset’

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs' Plan for Ilya Samsonov's 'Physical and Mental Reset'
Mercy Medical Center Expands Lung Center with Interventional Pulmonology

By BNN Correspondents

Mercy Medical Center Expands Lung Center with Interventional Pulmonology
Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals
Kelly Ripa’s Wellness Journey: A Christmas Gift from Husband Mark Consuelos

By Israel Ojoko

Kelly Ripa's Wellness Journey: A Christmas Gift from Husband Mark Consuelos
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
41 seconds
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
2 mins
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
2 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
2 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
2 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
3 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
18 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app