Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Defenceman Mark Giordano Set for Return

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:46 pm EST
Toronto Maple Leafs' Defenceman Mark Giordano Set for Return

In a much-anticipated move, Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Mark Giordano is poised to return to the lineup, following a recovery from a broken finger that sidelined him for a month. The veteran player is slated to make his comeback in the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, after his injury, a result of an unfortunate hit to a vulnerable spot rather than a particularly hard shot.

Giordano’s Return: A Boon for the Leafs

Giordano’s return comes as a ray of hope for the Maple Leafs, who experienced an inconsistent run during his absence, with a 6-3-3 record. The team faced significant challenges, particularly in defensive play and breaking out of their own zone, issues they hope Giordano’s experience, leadership, and penalty-killing abilities will help mitigate. Coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the importance of Giordano’s puck-moving capabilities for the team’s performance, noting his eagerness to contribute again after the difficulty of watching games from the sidelines.

Implications for the Team and Management

Meanwhile, General Manager Brad Treliving will have a chance to evaluate the defense’s strengths and weaknesses in light of Giordano’s return as he considers trade decisions and the potential utilization of the LTIR money from John Klingberg. The Maple Leafs, currently positioned for the playoffs, are looking to bolster their defensive game to potentially compete for the division title.

Goalie and Lineup Changes

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is set to start against Columbus, seeking to regain confidence after a rough stretch. Martin Jones is expected to start the following game. Michael Hutchinson was placed on waivers, and with Giordano’s return, Simon Benoit will likely be left out of the lineup. Forward William Nylander aims to prolong his point streak in the upcoming games, adding another layer of excitement for Leafs’ fans.

Canada Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

