Toronto Gears Up for New Year’s Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events

As Toronto ushers in 2024, residents are set to enjoy a long weekend, courtesy of New Year’s Day falling on a Monday. This turn of the calendar brings about a slew of changes in the city’s business operations, service schedules, and availability of attractions.

City Services and Transit Adjustments

Banks, Canada Post offices, and government services will be closed on January 1, in observance of the holiday. Residents should note that garbage and recycling collection schedules will be postponed by a day. Meanwhile, GO Transit and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will run on modified schedules, with most routes commencing at 8 a.m.

Attractions and Leisure Activities

Despite the holiday, several city attractions are set to welcome visitors, including the iconic CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma, and Ripley’s Aquarium. Outdoor activities such as skating rinks and the traditional polar bear swim are anticipated to attract enthusiastic participants. Various museums, science centers, and the High Park Zoo will also be operating on special hours.

Retail and Pharmacy Services

The LCBO and Beer stores will remain closed on New Year’s Day, but residents can still access essential items. Certain grocery stores and pharmacies, including select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations, will keep their doors open. Shopping malls in the area will operate on adjusted hours, ensuring that Torontonians can cater to their retail needs amidst the celebrations.

