Toronto FC's Coach, John Herdman, Prepares for a Season of Rebuilding

As Toronto FC gears up for the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, its head coach, John Herdman, has carefully selected a 28-player roster for the upcoming training camp in Florida. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reshape the team following a disappointing 4-20-10 record last season, which led to the ouster of former head coach and sporting director, Bob Bradley.

Rebuilding Under New Leadership

With the new leadership structure in place, Herdman has chosen a core group comprising of Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio, Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, goalkeeper Sean Johnson, and defender Shane O'Neill. While the team's new captain remains unannounced, this group is expected to provide the much-needed direction and inspiration. The departure of former captain Michael Bradley and his father Bob Bradley has seemingly eased some tensions within the team.

Strategic Roster Changes

Despite the high-profile presence of Insigne and Bernardeschi, Herdman acknowledges the business aspect of soccer and hints at the possibility of their sale, should the right opportunity arise. The team has witnessed the exit of seven players, with Deybi Flores, a midfielder from the Hungarian team Fehérvár FC, being the only off-season signing to replace Michael Bradley. Toronto FC has also drafted several young players, including Tyrese Spicer, the first overall pick. However, some of the draftees have opted to return to school.

Upcoming Training Camp and Matches

The focus of the training camp in Florida will be on physical preparation and tactical cohesion. The camp will feature a friendly match against Nashville SC, along with additional exhibition games in California. Toronto FC is set to kick off their regular season on February 25 against FC Cincinnati, with the home opener slated for March 9 against Charlotte FC.