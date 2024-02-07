Toronto Defiant Returns to Professional Overwatch: Set to Compete in 2024 OCS

The Canadian esports franchise, Toronto Defiant, will be returning to professional Overwatch, as they gear up to compete in the 2024 season of the Overwatch Champions Series (OCS). The announcement was made by OverActive Media, the parent company of the Defiant, marking their reentrance into the competitive Overwatch scene after a brief hiatus following the final season of the Overwatch League (OWL) in October 2023.

Defiant's New Lineup

OverActive Media had released the entire roster and staff of the Toronto Defiant post the conclusion of the OWL. The revamped lineup now includes top-tier Overwatch players, with DPS players Sugarfree and MER1T, supports Rupal and Vega, and tank player Someone. The team will be operating from OverActive Media's headquarters situated in Toronto. This marks OverActive Media's commitment to bounce back into the Overwatch scene in 2024, a move that aligns with their plans expressed in November last year.

OverActive Media's Esports Expansion

Apart from Overwatch, OverActive Media has been expanding its esports footprint with acquisitions and mergers. They now own multiple brands that compete in various esports leagues. This includes the Call of Duty League, League of Legends European Championship (LEC), VALORANT VCT EMEA, including Game Changers, and Counter-Strike 2.

The Overwatch Champions Series

The Overwatch Champions Series, in which the Toronto Defiant will be participating, adopts an open circuit format. This allows teams to qualify for both online and LAN finals. The Asia qualifiers for stage one will kick-off in February, followed by North America and EMEA qualifiers in March. The Toronto Defiant will be competing in the North America division, marking their return to the Overwatch battlefield.