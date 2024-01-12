en English
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season

With the ink still fresh on the contracts, the Toronto Blue Jays have seized the day before the arbitration deadline to finalize deals with 11 of their players, including central figures such as Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk, and closer Jordan Romano, setting the stage for the 2024 season. Markham, Ontario’s own Jordan Romano agreed to a US$7.75-million contract in the wake of two seasons with an impressive tally of 36 saves each.

Biggio, Kirk, and Others Secure Deals Amidst The Roster

Cavan Biggio’s contract is pinned at US$4.21-million, following a season with a .235 batting average. Alejandro Kirk, on the other hand, inked a deal for US$2.8-million, having had a .250 average and 43 RBIs to his credit. The list of Blue Jays who have locked in their spots include Genesis Cabrera, Santiago Espinal, Danny Jansen, Tim Mayza, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Erik Swanson, and Daulton Varsho.

Guerrero Jr. Set for Salary Arbitration

However, the spotlight is on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has yet to reach an agreement, thus, setting up a potential salary arbitration situation.

Yankees Make Historic Deal with Juan Soto

In a parallel development that’s making waves in the baseball world, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have smashed records with a historic US$31-million one-year contract. This agreement shatters the previous record for an arbitration-eligible player, which was held by Shohei Ohtani. This move forms part of a larger trend where all 10 Yankees eligible for arbitration on the day settled their contracts.

The Yankees’ other agreements encompass players such as Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes, and Jose Trevino. Soto, who commanded a US$23-million salary with the San Diego Padres last season, is set to enter the free-agent market after the 2024 season at the ripe age of 26.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

