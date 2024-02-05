Toronto and Vancouver to Host 2026 World Cup: A Boost or a Bust?

The announcement of Toronto and Vancouver to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sent ripples of excitement across Canada. With the prospect of increased tourism and economic growth, the cities are gearing up for the international sports event. However, this enthusiasm is laced with cautionary notes from experts warning about potential disparities between anticipated benefits and actual outcomes.

A Boost for Tourism and Economy?

Toronto and Vancouver are set to host six and seven games respectively, including Canada's first men's World Cup match. The World Cup could potentially offer a substantial boost to Canada’s GDP, estimated to be around $1.2 billion. This figure includes significant contributions to the GDP of both cities and their respective provinces. However, experts warn against letting optimism cloud judgment.

Experts Warn Against Overly Optimistic Projections

Moshe Lander, a senior lecturer in economics at Concordia University, warns against overly optimistic projections. He suggests that if World Cup enthusiasts merely displace regular tourists during the peak summer season, the economic benefit may be considerably less than forecasted. He also questions the extent to which the World Cup can elevate the global profile of Toronto and Vancouver, considering they already enjoy a substantial international presence.

Hosting Large-Scale Events: A Double-Edged Sword?

Marion Joppe, professor emeritus at the University of Guelph's School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management, echoes these concerns. She emphasizes the need to consider both the positive and negative implications of hosting such events. Past events, including the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 and the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2014 in Canada, have demonstrated the potential for a long-term increase in tourism and a general boost to a region's profile. However, the costs to taxpayers are a significant point of concern, with initial projections reaching into hundreds of millions of dollars for both cities.

In conclusion, while the selection of Toronto and Vancouver as host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a significant opportunity for increased tourism and global attention, it is crucial to heed the cautionary voices. The cautionary insights provided by experts serve as a reminder of the importance of realistic expectations and careful planning.