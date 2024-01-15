Tornike Shengelia's Absence to Test Virtus Bologna in EuroLeague Showdown

The world of EuroLeague basketball is feeling the void left by star forward, Tornike Shengelia of Virtus Bologna, as he has been sidelined due to back pain issues for the next 10 days. Shengelia's absence will be a significant blow in the upcoming matches against ASVEL Villeurbanne in the EuroLeague and Varese in the Italian League.

Shengelia's Stellar Performance

Despite being sidelined, Shengelia's performance in the 2023-24 EuroLeague season has been commendable. With an impressive average of 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, he has been a key component in Virtus Bologna's robust position in the EuroLeague standings. The team currently stands third with a 14-7 record.

EuroLeague Attendances on the Rise

This season, the EuroLeague competition has witnessed a significant increase in fan attendances with a 17.4% rise during the first 17 rounds. Clubs like Virtus Bologna have seen remarkable growth in fan attendance, averaging an increase of 2,064 fans per game. Seven clubs are drawing an average of over 10,000 fans per game, further attesting to the popularity of the sport.

Inside the EuroLeague

Other notable players such as Mathias Lessort, Chima Moneke, Johnathan Motley, and Walter Tavares, among others, have also made significant contributions to their respective teams. Lessort, in particular, earned the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 21 MVP honors after scoring a career-best 23 points in his team's home victory over AS Monaco.

The EuroLeague represents the highest tier in European basketball, with teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Virtus Bologna making significant strides this season. As Shengelia recovers, the basketball world keenly watches the evolving dynamics of the EuroLeague as the teams battle it out on the court.