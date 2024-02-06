Topeka Zoo's Patas Monkeys to Predict Super Bowl 2024 Winner

In a unique twist to the Super Bowl fever, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has decided to indulge its Patas Monkeys in a game of prediction. With roots in San Francisco and a current residence in Topeka, the monkeys are set to choose between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 2024. The event, scheduled for February 8 at 10 a.m., has stirred a sense of anticipation among the zoo staff and visitors alike.

Patas Monkeys: From San Francisco to Topeka

The Patas Monkeys, known for being the fastest primates on land, were relocated from San Francisco to Topeka in 2018. The relocation, which now places them in a unique position of choosing between their old hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers, and the local favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs, adds a layer of intrigue to this prediction event.

A Unique Super Bowl 2024 Prediction Event

Fawn Moser, the interim director of the Topeka Zoo, voiced the anticipation surrounding the event. The question of whether the monkeys will show loyalty to their previous home or root for the Chiefs has become a delightful talking point. While Patas Monkeys are not traditionally involved in game day predictions, the uniqueness of this event has caught the attention of many.

A Spectacle for Public Viewing

The Topeka Zoo has extended an invitation to the public to join in this unique event. The prediction will be made live via Facebook Live, allowing online spectators to be a part of the experience. In-person viewers can also flock to the zoo's location at 635 SW Gage Blvd to witness the event firsthand. As Super Bowl 2024 draws closer, this event offers a fun and engaging way to stoke the anticipation.