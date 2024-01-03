Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers

In a significant moment for the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers on Thursday, the top-ranked running back of the 2025 recruiting class, Harlem Berry, announced his commitment to the team during the live broadcast of the Under Armour All-American Game on ESPN. Berry, a four-star recruit hailing from St. Martin’s Episcopal in Metairie, Louisiana, stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds. This decision comes as no surprise, with LSU being the overwhelming favorite, holding a 98% likelihood of securing him according to On3 and receiving numerous crystal ball projections from 247Sports.

Berry’s Anticipated Commitment

Berry’s electrifying performance on the field has earned him the title of the nation’s No. 1 running back in the class of 2025. The four-star recruit’s stats are equally impressive, with 2,080 yards rushed, 37 touchdowns, and 20 passes caught for 401 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 alone. Beyond his football prowess, Berry is also a back-to-back Class 1A state champion in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Berry’s Potential Impact on LSU

Berry’s commitment to LSU could potentially be a game-changer for the team. Compared to former NFL running back Jamaal Charles and ex-NFL player Joe McKnight, Berry is known for his game-breaking speed and has the potential to be a full-time wide receiver. This makes him a versatile asset to the LSU Tigers, likely contributing to their high interest in securing him for their team.

LSU’s 2025 Recruiting Class

With Berry’s commitment, LSU’s 2025 recruiting class, which is currently ranked seventh in the country by 247Sports, continues to strengthen. The class also features five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, further bolstering the team’s offensive capabilities. Although Berry has made his commitment, he will only be able to officially sign with LSU during the early signing period in December 2024.