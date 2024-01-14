Top High School Football Players Acknowledged by the Washington State Football Coaches Association

The Washington State Football Coaches Association has revealed the 2023 all-state football teams, lauding some of the finest high school players across various classifications. The announcement was an acknowledgment of the immense talent and exceptional performances that have marked the year’s high school football landscape.

Honoring the Best in Football

The list of awardees was an impressive assembly of talent and skill. In Class 1A, Lakeside senior Hiro Patterson emerged as the defensive player of the year. His outstanding performances throughout the season were recognized and celebrated. Not far behind was his peers from Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Kalub Dreger and Adam Oates, who were named the 1B offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

Standout Performances

Additional honorees included Bode Gardner from Mt. Spokane, recognized for his prowess as a wide receiver, and Deakon Sell from Ridgeline, who emerged as a formidable linebacker. Sage Lone Bear from Clarkston was honored as a 2A offensive lineman. Other standouts included Diezel Wilkinson and Aaron Kinsey from East Valley and Rogers respectively.

Further Accolades

Freeman’s Luke Whitaker, Sage Gilbert, and several Lakeside seniors, including Oz Melzer, Ethan Stueckle, Calvin Mikkelsen, and Noah Hamilton, were also lauded for their impressive performances. Moreover, in the 2B category, players from Northwest Christian such as Parker Farr, Titus Spuler, Emmett McLaughlin, Ryan Waters, and Jacob Bell received honors. John Pierce from Almira/Coulee-Hartline along with juniors Preston Michel and Carter Pitts from WCK and ACH were acknowledged for their defensive prowess.

These recognitions are a testament to the talent and hard work of these players. They serve as a reminder of the dedication, skill, and spirit that defines high school football. The 2023 all-state football teams, thus, are not merely a list of names but a celebration of the sport and its young athletes.