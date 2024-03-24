Top Flight Canada Triumphs in NBTC Division 2, Marks Historic Global Win

Top Flight Canada orchestrated a remarkable 22-point comeback to secure the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division 2 title, overcoming Eco Green Makati in a thrilling 95-93 overtime victory at Mall of Asia Arena. The squad's success was propelled by standout performances from Ryan Garcia, Joey Panghulan, Allen Vergara, and Jakobi Matalabos, with Justin Thompson's last-minute basket clinching the win.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Comeback

The match showcased an intense battle between the two teams, with Top Flight Canada's resilience shining through. Despite trailing by a significant margin, the team's collective effort and strategic plays, led by coach Nap Santos, turned the tide in their favor. Justin Thompson's crucial three-pointer, inspired by his brother's advice to "play with heart," became the highlight of the game, demonstrating the team's unwavering determination.

Key Performances

Advertisment

Ryan Garcia's 20 points topped the scoring for Top Flight Canada, closely followed by Panghulan, Vergara, and Matalabos, who contributed significantly to the team's offense. Thompson, besides his game-winning shot, provided seven assists and three rebounds, showcasing his all-around skills. His performance, under the watchful eyes of his brother Scottie Thompson, added an emotional layer to the victory, highlighting the importance of family support in sports.

Historic Achievement

With this win, Top Flight Canada not only secured the Division 2 championship but also became the first global team to clinch the title in the tournament's history. This victory underscores the growing international footprint of the NBTC and the increasing level of competition. The team's triumph is a testament to the global talent pool in basketball and sets the stage for more international participation in the future.

The historic win by Top Flight Canada at the NBTC Division 2 championship not only marks a significant achievement for the team but also for international basketball. It highlights the sport's universal appeal and the potential for more cross-border collaborations and competitions. As the dust settles on this thrilling encounter, the focus shifts to the future and the exciting possibilities it holds for basketball's global community.