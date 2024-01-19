Top Contenders Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev Collide at UFC 297 Featherweight Bout

Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev, two top contenders in the featherweight division, are gearing up for a high-stakes clash at UFC 297. The bout presents an intriguing clash of styles, with Evloev's grappling prowess pitted against Allen's striking dominance. Much hangs in the balance, not least the potential reshuffling of the division's pecking order.

Arnold Allen: Seeking Redemption

Arnold Allen, boasting a professional record of 19-2, is seeking to hand Movsar Evloev his first professional defeat. Allen's last outing was a hard-fought loss to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City where, despite a slow start, he finished strong. His record, prior to the Holloway setback, featured a 12-fight winning streak, which included a memorable first-round finish over Dan Hooker. Allen's key to victory in the upcoming bout might lie in his ability to establish striking dominance early on, thereby challenging Evloev's comfortable rhythm.

Movsar Evloev: Aiming to Secure Top Position

Movsar Evloev enters the octagon with an undefeated record of 17-0. He's known for his grappling skills and holds a flawless 7-0 record within the UFC, including a decision victory over Diego Lopes. Evloev's strategy for the upcoming fight is likely to involve taking the fight to the ground, utilizing his wrestling abilities to control the pace. If successful, this could be his ticket to the top five in the featherweight division.

High-Stakes Bout

Current betting lines tilt in favor of Evloev, but the bout promises to be competitive. For Allen, it presents an opportunity to prove his mettle and create a defining moment in his career. For Evloev, a win would solidify his standing as a top contender, and keep his flawless record intact. The UFC 297 featherweight bout, therefore, is much more than a fight—it's a potential game-changer for both fighters.