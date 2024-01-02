Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys’ Basketball Season

As the Arizona high school boys’ basketball season cruises toward its midpoint, the spotlight is shining on a distinct group of athletes who have seized their moment on the court. These individuals have demonstrated exemplary talent, transforming their teams’ performances and changing the trajectory of the season. From the relentless hustle of Michael Simcoe to the dazzling versatility of D’Andre Harrison, the court has been electrified by the Top 15 breakout players.

Michael Simcoe: The Standout Star

Michael Simcoe of Sandra Day O’Connor High School has emerged as the top player in the state. His standout play at the Tarkanian Classic has created a buzz around his name. Simcoe’s on-the-court prowess and leadership have significantly elevated his team’s performance, making him a force to be reckoned with.

D’Andre Harrison: The Game Changer

Next on the list is D’Andre Harrison of Perry High School. Harrison shined at the Les Schwab Invitational, proving his worth as a strategic game changer. His ability to navigate the court and score crucial points has helped Perry High secure key victories.

Other Notable Players

Bo Dolinsek of Corona del Sol, John Mattingly of Sunnyslope, and Noah Gifft of Ironwood have also made notable contributions. Dolinsek, with his 44-point game record, and Mattingly, with his 43-point game, have demonstrated their scoring prowess. Uriah Tenette of Prescott, Amare King of Casteel, Tyson Dobbins of Desert Christian, and Lex Clontz of Cesar Chavez have also had impressive performances. Tenette has been averaging 34 points per game, and Clontz is nearing a career milestone of 1,000 varsity points. Additional standouts include Conway Cummard of Mesa, Adam Hubbard of Canyon View, Aidan Schmidt of Casteel, TJ Harris of Paradise Honors, Kaleel Kelly of Willow Canyon, and Malachi Graham-Morrow of Leading Edge Academy-Gilbert, each making pivotal plays during the season.

These standout athletes have not only improved their own game but have also helped their respective teams strive for success in the competitive environment of high school basketball. With the playoffs drawing nearer, the expectation is high for more players to shine, carving their names into the annals of Arizona high school basketball.