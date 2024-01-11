Top-10 Prospect A.J. Harris Boosts Penn State's Roster

In a substantial boost to Penn State's football roster, former Georgia cornerback, A.J. Harris, has committed to joining their ranks. A top-10 prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as per 247 Sports, Harris's move comes as a shot in the arm for Penn State, which is on the brink of losing three of its cornerbacks to the NFL.

Advertisment

Harris's Journey to Penn State

Although Harris himself has not officially announced the transfer, his enrollment at Penn State is confirmed through the university's student directory. Fresh from his freshman year, Harris played seven games for Georgia in the 2023 class. His performance secured him a place as a 5-star recruit and he was also a top-30 national prospect. His prowess on the field earned him ranks as the second-best cornerback and the top player in Alabama while in Central High in Phenix City.

Implications of the Transfer

Advertisment

After entering the transfer portal in December, 247Sports ranked him as the second-best cornerback and eighth-best player available. His commitment to Penn State is expected to significantly bolster the team's cornerback group, especially with several players, including Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, and Daequan Hardy, potentially being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reception and Expectations

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had high praise for Harris, commending his love for football and intelligence. At Penn State, his addition is expected to bring competition and talent to the cornerback room for the 2024 season. His potential to be a standout player, despite his modest stats as a true freshman, is highly anticipated.

As Penn State also welcomes former players transferring to the team, celebrates a coach being elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, and reckons with the team's performance in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, the arrival of Harris adds a fresh dynamic to the team's evolution.