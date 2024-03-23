Toochie Eval's Late Goals Propel Ateneo to Victory Over UST in UAAP Season 86 Women's Football

MANILA -- In a thrilling match that showcased resilience and strategic prowess, Ateneo de Manila University clinched its first win of the UAAP Season 86 women's football tournament against the University of Santo Tomas on March 23, 2024, at the UP Diliman Football Field. Toochie Eval emerged as the hero for the Blue Eagles, scoring twice in the final moments to secure a 2-0 victory.
Strategic Shift Leads to Victory
Following a goalless first half, the game intensified as both teams sought to break the deadlock. Ateneo, under the guidance of coach Bob Maulo, had meticulously analyzed UST's gameplay, adapting their strategy to counter the Golden Tigresses' strengths. This preparation paid off when Toochie Eval capitalized on an unmarked position at the right flank, connecting with an Angely Alferez cross to score the opener. The Blue Eagles' persistence was rewarded once again in stoppage time as Eval found the net, doubling their lead and sealing their triumph.
UST's Missed Opportunities
UST, despite their efforts, was unable to convert their chances into goals. A notable moment came when Erica Mosico had an opportunity to level the score, but her attempt was unsuccessful. This loss meant that UST concluded the first round without securing any points, a situation they hadn't anticipated, given their strong performances in the preseason matches against Ateneo.
Historic Win for Ateneo
This victory marked Ateneo's first win in women's football since March 20, 2019, ending a winless streak that had lasted for five years. Coach Maulo and his team's strategic approach to the game, focusing on studying the opponent's tactics and adjusting their play accordingly, proved to be a winning formula. Toochie Eval's exceptional performance, scoring both goals of the match, highlighted her importance to the team and her potential to influence future matches.
The win against UST not only provides a morale boost for the Blue Eagles but also sets a precedent for their potential resurgence in the UAAP women's football scene. As the tournament progresses, Ateneo's strategic and resilient gameplay, spearheaded by rising stars like Eval, will be crucial in their quest for success.