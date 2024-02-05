Tony Schiavone Expresses Enthusiasm for AEW's Collision, Praises Show's Quality

Tony Schiavone, a renowned figure in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has voiced his satisfaction with his role as the primary play-by-play commentator for AEW's secondary program, Collision. Schiavone's remarks, made during an episode of his podcast, What Happened When, mirror a sense of pride and enthusiasm for the work being done on the show.

Collision Versus Dynamite: A Comparison

In his discussion, Schiavone compared the quality of Collision to AEW's primary show, Dynamite. He mentioned instances where Collision surpasses Dynamite in terms of quality, not asserting that it's consistently superior, but rather attributing the variability in show quality to the natural ebb and flow of weekly programming.

AEW Collision: A Platform for Ascending Talent

The web page content highlighted a shift in AEW Collision's focus from being primarily centered around CM Punk to showcasing a collaboration of several established and budding stars. This unique approach and mindset behind AEW Collision serve to contrast it with AEW Dynamite. The focus on getting other people over while still needing to win, coupled with a mix of veteran and young stars, has helped the show gain momentum as a platform for talent to ascend to the next level.

Working Chemistry: A Key to Enjoyment

Schiavone also lauded his working relationship with fellow commentators Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. He emphasized that their on-air chemistry has significantly contributed to his enjoyment of Collision. Schiavone's more relaxed role on Saturdays during Collision, coupled with his minimal backstage work on these days, adds to his enjoyment of working on the show.