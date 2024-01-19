Tony Romo to Defend Title at Invited Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament

In a spectacular fusion of sports and philanthropy, Tony Romo, the All-Pro quarterback revered for his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, is primed to defend his title at the forthcoming Invited Celebrity Classic Golf tournament in April 2024. This highly anticipated event, sponsored by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, promises an ensemble of stars from various sports realms, including MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemons, NFL All-Pro running back Reggie Bush, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

A Charitable Contest

However, the Invited Celebrity Classic transcends the boundaries of a mere competition. It stands as a beacon of benevolence, channeling its influence towards uplifting North Texas youth. The tournament aligns with charities like the Momentous Institute and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. Over merely its initial two years, the Classic has facilitated nearly $500,000 in donations, carving a significant socio-economic imprint of approximately $3 million in the Dallas area.

Prized Participation

With a striking professional prize purse of $2.2 million complemented by a $500,000 celebrity prize purse, the tournament magnetizes an array of competitors. It includes 78 PGA TOUR Champions players, 40 celebrities, and 10 Invited Member Qualifiers. The Las Colinas Country Club is set to resonate with the cheers of an 'electric crowd' from April 15-21.

Tony Romo: A Man of Many Talents

Besides his prowess in football and golf, which manifests in his triple win at the American Century Championship, Romo is recognized for his analytical acumen in the NFL. As the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports, he is scheduled to lend his expertise to his third Super Bowl coverage on February 11, 2024.