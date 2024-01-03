en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tony Khan’s AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Tony Khan’s AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion

In a bold and innovative move, Tony Khan, the executive of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), divided the league’s programming into two distinct segments. The experiment involved the sports-centered Continental Classic tournament and the conventional storyline-driven content that wrestling fans are accustomed to.

Continental Classic: A Fresh Approach

During a media call preceding the Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 30, Khan elucidated his experimental approach. The existing AEW format served as the control group, while the Continental Classic was the experimental counterpart. The Continental Classic, designed to offer a sports-oriented presentation, introduced a novel three-point system for wins, thereby encouraging more decisive finishes in matches and eliminating outside interference. This format stood out from other wrestling formats like the G1 Climax, underscoring the uniqueness of the Continental Classic.

Success and Satisfaction

The experiment’s success is evident in Khan’s positive reaction. He expressed immense satisfaction with the tournament, labeling it the most enjoyable project he’s worked on and a highlight of his holiday season. Khan’s conviction that the Continental Classic represents the best of AEW’s current offerings cemented the project’s success. He also attributed an increase in the ratings for ‘AEW Collision’ to the tournament’s triumph, further corroborating the positive outcome.

A Champion Emerges

The crowning moment of the tournament arrived with Eddie Kingston’s victory, which made him the inaugural AEW Continental Champion. Kingston’s win solidified his position as a dominant force in the wrestling world, as he also holds the ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion titles. This achievement makes Kingston the first to bag a modern triple crown in the wrestling arena, an accomplishment that underscores the significance of the AEW Continental Classic.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024

By Salman Khan

A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

By Salman Khan

A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports

By Salman Khan

Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run ...
@Sports · 25 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run ...
heart comment 0
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final

By Salman Khan

Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Scott’s Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
Gorham Girls’ Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory

By Salman Khan

Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
China’s Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete’s Impressive Ascend in 2023

By Salman Khan

China's Rising Tennis Stars: Bai Zhuoxuan and Buyunchaokete's Impressive Ascend in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
12 seconds
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
15 seconds
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
18 seconds
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
18 seconds
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
22 seconds
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
25 seconds
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
27 seconds
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
34 seconds
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
34 seconds
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
22 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app