Safety

Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:29 am EST
Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has taken a firm stand on safety and harassment concerns within the wrestling industry, and more specifically, within All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In a recent response to questions from USA Today’s Phil Strum and Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Kevin McElvaney, Khan asserted AEW’s commitment to ensuring a safe working environment.

AEW’s Safety Stance

AEW, under Khan’s leadership, has established a robust policy to prevent unwanted advances and harassment. Khan emphasized that all professional wrestlers under AEW’s umbrella have an open line of communication to address their concerns directly with him or the disciplinary committee. He further claimed that AEW holds the best safety record of any pro wrestling company globally, underscoring his confidence in the organization’s safety measures.

Addressing Internet Rumors

Amidst the ongoing discussions about safety, Khan responded to unsourced internet rumors regarding AEW’s Chris Jericho. While he refrained from commenting on the allegations due to their unsourced nature, Khan reiterated AEW’s zero tolerance for misconduct. He highlighted that AEW’s disciplinary committee is always ready to address any complaints or concerns that may arise.

AEW’s Future Commitments

Despite the controversy surrounding allegations of misconduct, Khan remained steadfast in his assertion that AEW is the safest wrestling company. He emphasized AEW’s commitment to maintaining an open line of communication for wrestlers to address their concerns, thereby ensuring accountability and transparency within the organization.

Safety
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

