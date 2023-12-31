Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has taken a firm stand on safety and harassment concerns within the wrestling industry, and more specifically, within All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In a recent response to questions from USA Today’s Phil Strum and Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Kevin McElvaney, Khan asserted AEW’s commitment to ensuring a safe working environment.

AEW’s Safety Stance

AEW, under Khan’s leadership, has established a robust policy to prevent unwanted advances and harassment. Khan emphasized that all professional wrestlers under AEW’s umbrella have an open line of communication to address their concerns directly with him or the disciplinary committee. He further claimed that AEW holds the best safety record of any pro wrestling company globally, underscoring his confidence in the organization’s safety measures.

Addressing Internet Rumors

Amidst the ongoing discussions about safety, Khan responded to unsourced internet rumors regarding AEW’s Chris Jericho. While he refrained from commenting on the allegations due to their unsourced nature, Khan reiterated AEW’s zero tolerance for misconduct. He highlighted that AEW’s disciplinary committee is always ready to address any complaints or concerns that may arise.

AEW’s Future Commitments

Despite the controversy surrounding allegations of misconduct, Khan remained steadfast in his assertion that AEW is the safest wrestling company. He emphasized AEW’s commitment to maintaining an open line of communication for wrestlers to address their concerns, thereby ensuring accountability and transparency within the organization.