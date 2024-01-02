en English
Football

Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service

Waterford FC bids farewell to a stalwart of the club, Tony Burke, who recently announced his departure after a remarkable two-decade tenure. Burke, a lifelong Blues fan, has been an unyielding figure, serving the club in various capacities under different chairmen, including John O’Sullivan, Lee Power, and Richard Forrest.

The Journey of Tony Burke

From being a passionate supporter to holding the position of general manager, Burke has walked through the highs and lows of Waterford FC. He has weathered the fluctuating fortunes of the Blues, notably their recent promotion back to the Premier Division, a testament to the team’s resilience and determination. The team is now set to clash against Shelbourne at the RSC on February 16, 2024.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

In his farewell statement, Burke’s dedication and love for the club were unmistakable. He extended his gratitude to the supporters, sponsors, suppliers, staff, and volunteers, crediting them for their unwavering support in sustaining the club over the years. Burke’s tenure at Waterford FC was not merely a professional commitment but a journey of forming strong friendships and bonds within the Blues community. He also extended his best wishes for the team’s future endeavors.

Immeasurable Contribution

Club director Jamie Pilley acknowledged Burke’s passionate service, commending his immeasurable contribution to the club. Pilley affirmed that Burke’s legacy would continue to be a part of the Waterford FC family. His departure marks the end of an era, but his influence and dedication will undoubtedly echo in the corridors of the club for years to come.

Football Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

