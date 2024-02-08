Tony Bloom's Horses Prepare for Historic Cheltenham Festival: Ile Atlantique and Bunting Take Center Stage

As the Cheltenham Festival looms large on the horizon, Brighton owner Tony Bloom finds himself at the precipice of a potentially historic moment in horse racing. His horse, Ile Atlantique, is on the brink of lining up in the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, with connections confidently eyeing the prestigious event.

Advertisment

Ile Atlantique's Inevitable Ascent

The ascension of Ile Atlantique, a horse trained by the esteemed Willie Mullins, has been nothing short of remarkable. After a commanding performance in his first start over hurdles, the young stallion clinched a close second in the Grade One Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle, despite leading much of the race. Bloom's racing manager, Ben Hastie, commented on Ile Atlantique's impressive resilience: "He's a fantastic jumper with an incredible engine, and he's only going to get better."

The decision to forego the Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival in favor of the intermediate trip at Cheltenham was a strategic one. This choice reflects the unwavering faith Bloom and his team have in Ile Atlantique's ability to thrive in the face of adversity.

Advertisment

The Trials and Tribulations of Bunting

While all eyes are on Ile Atlantique, Bloom's other horse, Bunting, is also making waves in the racing world. After winning at Limerick, Bunting entered Grade One company at Leopardstown, where he finished fourth. Despite being blocked in his last run, the young horse showcased his potential, leaving spectators eager for more.

With Nicky Henderson's Sir Gino leading the market for the Triumph Hurdle, the competition is fierce. However, Bunting's team remains optimistic, acknowledging that a smaller field could play to their advantage. The key, as Bloom's racing manager astutely points out, is to keep the horses sound and race-ready for the Cheltenham Festival.

Advertisment

The Mullins Factor

In the realm of horse racing, few names carry as much weight as that of Willie Mullins. The legendary trainer's stable is a force to be reckoned with, boasting multiple Grade One wins at Leopardstown. Among these victories is the surprising triumph of outsider Dancing City, a testament to Mullins' uncanny ability to nurture and develop talent.

With Ile Atlantique and Bunting under his tutelage, Mullins is poised to make a significant impact at the Cheltenham Festival. As the racing world holds its breath, Bloom's horses stand ready to etch their names into the annals of racing history.

As the sun sets on another day of rigorous training, the anticipation grows. With Ile Atlantique and Bunting primed for success, Tony Bloom finds himself on the cusp of a triumphant chapter in his horse racing journey. As the Cheltenham Festival draws nearer, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see what the future holds for these promising equine athletes.