Tony Blair’s Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast

In the twilight of the 20th century, a pivotal moment in football history nearly transpired. The man at the center of this chapter was none other than former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who in the late 1990s, harbored a unique vision for the then-Premier League football club, Wimbledon FC.

Unveiled by the formerly confidential state papers from 1997, Blair’s intriguing proposition revolved around relocating the club to Belfast, a move he believed would serve as a unifying force in the city torn apart by divisions.

Blair’s Vision: A Unifying Force

Blair saw the relocation of Wimbledon FC, a club grappling with challenges after the Taylor Report deemed their Plough Lane ground unfit, as a potential panacea. The proposal had a twofold appeal: it promised to rejuvenate the struggling club and offered a beacon of unity for the divided city of Belfast. It also included plans for a modern 40,000-seat sports stadium and possibly a sports academy, privately funded and located on Queen’s Island or the North Foreshore in Belfast. Blair’s vision was not just about football; it was about fostering solidarity through a shared love of the sport.

The Resistance: Between Hope and Fear

The proposal, however, was met with strong resistance from the Irish football authorities and local football officials in Northern Ireland. Their concerns centered around the potential negative impact on local football and the feasibility of local fans transferring their loyalties from English and Scottish clubs to what could have been known as Belfast United. This resistance came despite serious interest from Secretary of State Mo Mowlam and Downing Street, who were deeply involved in the discussions surrounding the proposed relocation.

Aftermath: The Dream That Never Was

Despite ongoing negotiations and public support, the relocation to Belfast did not materialize. In a twist of fate, Wimbledon FC was relocated to Milton Keynes in 2004, leading to its rechristening as MK Dons. Dejected by the relocation, the club’s supporters took matters into their own hands and created AFC Wimbledon, which has since clawed its way back into the Football League. Thus, while Blair’s dream of Belfast United was never realized, the spirit of Wimbledon FC lived on, embodying resilience in the face of adversity.