Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack

In a significant update to the All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) video game, AEW: Fight Forever, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, has been introduced as part of its Season 2 DLC pack. This addition not only enriches the game's roster but also deepens the immersive wrestling experience for its players.

AEW: Fight Forever - More than Just Retro Style

AEW: Fight Forever, launched in June after nearly three years of meticulous crafting, is AEW's strategic counter to the WWE 2K series. However, the game's reception was somewhat polarized, with players appreciating its retro-styled aesthetics and presentation but criticizing its limited gameplay modes. Nevertheless, the game's developers, THQ Nordic and Yuke's, remain committed to improving the gaming experience, continuously updating the game with fresh match types and wrestlers.

Toni Storm Enters the AEW Arena

Toni Storm, who was previously featured in WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22, marks her debut in AEW: Fight Forever with this recent inclusion, her first since exiting WWE. The Season 2 DLC pack, available for a stand-alone purchase of $12 or as part of the $25 Season Pass 2, brings the legendary women's wrestling champion from Down Under to the game's playable roster.

Season 2 DLC Pack - A Rich Addition

Alongside Storm, the Season 2 DLC pack introduces ten new premium music tracks, enhancing the game's auditory experience. It also offers a cornucopia of cosmetic items for customizing characters, ramping up the game's personalization factor. The game, drawing inspiration from classic wrestling titles like WWF No Mercy, offers a variety of gameplay modes, including a comprehensive career mode and unique match types like the Casino Battle Royale, promising to keep wrestling enthusiasts engaged and entertained.