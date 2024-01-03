en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Toni Storm Expresses Excitement for 2024, Hints at Future Accomplishments

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Toni Storm Expresses Excitement for 2024, Hints at Future Accomplishments

In the high-octane world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), excitement and anticipation are the name of the game. That’s precisely what the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, promises fans for the upcoming year. Coming off a victorious title defense at AEW Worlds End against Riho, Storm shared her aspirations for 2024 at the post-show media scrum.

Storm’s Pledge for 2024

While she refrained from divulging specific goals, Storm assured her followers that she has several targets on her radar. ‘There are numerous accomplishments I aim to reach,’ stated the Women’s World Champion. This statement has left fans and critics alike intrigued and eager for what’s to come from the formidable competitor. Storm further fueled anticipation by encouraging her fans to ‘wait and see what surprises are in store.’

A Year-Round Commitment

Beyond her cryptic hints of future accomplishments, Storm made one thing clear: her commitment to maintaining her strong in-ring performance. She boldly declared her plan to ‘kick ass all year round, and forever,’ displaying the fiery determination that has become her trademark. Her statement expressed her intention to continue the momentum she built in 2023, a year she characterizes as ending with a bang.

A Glance at AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End, where Storm defended her title, was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by AEW. The event took place on December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It featured the final of the inaugural Continental Classic and saw Eddie Kingston defeat Jon Moxley to become the Triple Crown Champion. The main event witnessed Samoa Joe defeating MJF by technical submission to win the AEW World Championship. The event also marked Andrade El Idolo’s final AEW match as his contract expired post-event.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
In a significant move, Manchester United has confirmed the extension of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract until 2025. This 12-month extension comes as a relief to fans as the initial contract was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. This strategic decision provides the club with additional time to consider a potential new
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
Emile Witbooi: South Africa's Rising Football Star Set to Sign with Cape Town City
2 mins ago
Emile Witbooi: South Africa's Rising Football Star Set to Sign with Cape Town City
Standout Performance from Gillane Secures Limerick's Victory Over Clare
2 mins ago
Standout Performance from Gillane Secures Limerick's Victory Over Clare
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
1 min ago
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
2 mins ago
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
Can the St. Louis Blues' Remarkable Turnaround be Replicated?
2 mins ago
Can the St. Louis Blues' Remarkable Turnaround be Replicated?
Latest Headlines
World News
10 Questions You Should Ask Before Considering a Breast Lift: Advice from Dr. Brandon Richland
31 seconds
10 Questions You Should Ask Before Considering a Breast Lift: Advice from Dr. Brandon Richland
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
31 seconds
Manchester United Extends Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Contract Until 2025
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
53 seconds
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
1 min
Eric Cole: A Late-Blooming Star Grabs PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Title
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
2 mins
Ring of Honor Kickstarts 2024 with an Action-Packed Lineup
Tajudeen Abbas Applauds Femi Gbajabiamila's Record in Legislation and Infrastructure
2 mins
Tajudeen Abbas Applauds Femi Gbajabiamila's Record in Legislation and Infrastructure
DHS Funds Universities to Probe 'Manosphere' as Potential Terror Threat
2 mins
DHS Funds Universities to Probe 'Manosphere' as Potential Terror Threat
Can the St. Louis Blues' Remarkable Turnaround be Replicated?
2 mins
Can the St. Louis Blues' Remarkable Turnaround be Replicated?
Emile Witbooi: South Africa's Rising Football Star Set to Sign with Cape Town City
2 mins
Emile Witbooi: South Africa's Rising Football Star Set to Sign with Cape Town City
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
53 seconds
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
9 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app