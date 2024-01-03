Toni Storm Expresses Excitement for 2024, Hints at Future Accomplishments

In the high-octane world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), excitement and anticipation are the name of the game. That’s precisely what the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, promises fans for the upcoming year. Coming off a victorious title defense at AEW Worlds End against Riho, Storm shared her aspirations for 2024 at the post-show media scrum.

Storm’s Pledge for 2024

While she refrained from divulging specific goals, Storm assured her followers that she has several targets on her radar. ‘There are numerous accomplishments I aim to reach,’ stated the Women’s World Champion. This statement has left fans and critics alike intrigued and eager for what’s to come from the formidable competitor. Storm further fueled anticipation by encouraging her fans to ‘wait and see what surprises are in store.’

A Year-Round Commitment

Beyond her cryptic hints of future accomplishments, Storm made one thing clear: her commitment to maintaining her strong in-ring performance. She boldly declared her plan to ‘kick ass all year round, and forever,’ displaying the fiery determination that has become her trademark. Her statement expressed her intention to continue the momentum she built in 2023, a year she characterizes as ending with a bang.

A Glance at AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End, where Storm defended her title, was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by AEW. The event took place on December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It featured the final of the inaugural Continental Classic and saw Eddie Kingston defeat Jon Moxley to become the Triple Crown Champion. The main event witnessed Samoa Joe defeating MJF by technical submission to win the AEW World Championship. The event also marked Andrade El Idolo’s final AEW match as his contract expired post-event.