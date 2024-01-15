Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup Victory

In a stirring display of football, Real Madrid claimed the Spanish Super Cup after a resounding 4-1 triumph over FC Barcelona at the Al Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory, marked by a first-half hat trick from Vinícius Júnior and a goal from Rodrygo, notched Real Madrid’s thirteenth Spanish Super Cup win, equating them with Barcelona’s tally.

Kroos Stirs Controversy

The euphoria of the victory, however, was somewhat eclipsed by the actions of German player Toni Kroos. The midfield maestro stirred controversy when he refrained from wearing the celebratory t-shirt inscribed with the Arabic word for ‘heroes’, an act that his teammates willingly partook in. This act was not his first brush with controversy among Arab fans. He had earlier expressed criticism for players transferring to Saudi Arabian football clubs, a list that includes football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Fans’ Reaction

The Saudi audience’s reaction to Kroos during the match was starkly different from the cheers showered upon Luka Modrić, who replaced Kroos on the field. Kroos’s reception was marred by jeers, a clear message that his previous comments and actions had not been forgotten. One spectator opined that the crowd’s whistles were a powerful signal to Kroos, reminding him of his unwelcome status in Islamic countries.

Game Highlights

The game itself saw Real Madrid displaying an exceptional performance, overpowering Barcelona with a dominant show of attacking prowess. The evening belonged to Vinícius Júnior, who scored a hat trick in the first half, and Rodrygo, who added the fourth goal, sealing the victory for Madrid. Barcelona, on the other hand, struggled to keep pace with Madrid’s onslaught and ended up a man down after Ronald Araujo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius.