Sports

Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory

In a stirring display of football, Real Madrid claimed the Spanish Super Cup after a resounding 4-1 triumph over FC Barcelona at the Al Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory, marked by a first-half hat trick from Vinícius Júnior and a goal from Rodrygo, notched Real Madrid’s thirteenth Spanish Super Cup win, equating them with Barcelona’s tally.

Kroos Stirs Controversy

The euphoria of the victory, however, was somewhat eclipsed by the actions of German player Toni Kroos. The midfield maestro stirred controversy when he refrained from wearing the celebratory t-shirt inscribed with the Arabic word for ‘heroes’, an act that his teammates willingly partook in. This act was not his first brush with controversy among Arab fans. He had earlier expressed criticism for players transferring to Saudi Arabian football clubs, a list that includes football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Fans’ Reaction

The Saudi audience’s reaction to Kroos during the match was starkly different from the cheers showered upon Luka Modrić, who replaced Kroos on the field. Kroos’s reception was marred by jeers, a clear message that his previous comments and actions had not been forgotten. One spectator opined that the crowd’s whistles were a powerful signal to Kroos, reminding him of his unwelcome status in Islamic countries.

Game Highlights

The game itself saw Real Madrid displaying an exceptional performance, overpowering Barcelona with a dominant show of attacking prowess. The evening belonged to Vinícius Júnior, who scored a hat trick in the first half, and Rodrygo, who added the fourth goal, sealing the victory for Madrid. Barcelona, on the other hand, struggled to keep pace with Madrid’s onslaught and ended up a man down after Ronald Araujo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius.

0
Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

