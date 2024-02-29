Tommy Hilfiger Partners with F1 Academy, Backs Female Driver Nerea Martí in Historic Sponsorship

In a groundbreaking move for motorsport, fashion powerhouse Tommy Hilfiger has announced a partnership with the F1 Academy, marking a significant step towards gender equality in the racing world. The collaboration not only brings Tommy Hilfiger's iconic design to the racetrack but also supports Spanish racing sensation Nerea Martí, showcasing a strong commitment to developing female talent in a traditionally male-dominated sport.
Revving Up Female Representation in Motorsport
With only 5% of drivers in motorsports being women, initiatives like the F1 Academy are crucial for breaking glass ceilings and paving the way for aspiring female racers. The Academy, which focuses on nurturing female talent, welcomed Martí, who finished fourth in its inaugural season, to sport Tommy Hilfiger's distinctive colors on both her racing suit and car during the pre-season testing in Saudi Arabia. This partnership, deeply rooted in Tommy Hilfiger's long-standing love affair with motorsport, aims to boost the visibility of the F1 Academy and attract a broader audience to support the development of female drivers.
A Legacy of Fashion and Speed
Tommy Hilfiger's passion for motorsport dates back to 1991, with the brand's first sponsorship deal with Team Lotus. Over the years, Hilfiger has aligned with some of the biggest names in racing, including a notable partnership with Ferrari in 1998 and tapping British racing star Lewis Hamilton as a brand ambassador in 2018. This latest collaboration with the F1 Academy and Nerea Martí not only reiterates Hilfiger's commitment to motorsport but also underscores a progressive stance on gender inclusivity within the sport.
Beyond the Track: A New Era for Women in Racing
The partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and the F1 Academy is more than just a sponsorship; it's a statement on the evolving landscape of motorsport, where female participation is being actively encouraged and celebrated. By backing Nerea Martí and outfitting the F1 Academy staff and one of the fifteen liveries for the 2024 season, Tommy Hilfiger is setting a precedent for how fashion brands can play a pivotal role in advocating for gender equality in sports. As the world of racing continues to develop at an incredible pace, initiatives like these are vital for ensuring that women have a prominent place in the sport's future.
As the engines start and Nerea Martí takes her place on the starting line, adorned in Tommy Hilfiger's iconic designs, the message is clear: the future of motorsport is inclusive, and the race for gender equality is on. With influential brands like Tommy Hilfiger leading the charge, the dream of a balanced playing field in racing becomes ever more attainable, inspiring a new generation of young women to chase their speed-driven dreams.