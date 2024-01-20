Tommy Fury Debuts New Look Amidst Boxing Hiatus and Potential Rematch Talks

Professional boxer Tommy Fury has unveiled a new look on social media, revealing a goatee and shaved sides of his facial hair in a close-up selfie. This transformation comes at a time when Fury is stepping back from boxing, taking time to contemplate his next move in the sport. The 23-year-old boxing sensation has been the center of numerous discussions involving potential opponents, creating a buzz in the boxing world. However, his father, John Fury, has been clear about ruling out any possibilities of a match with YouTube personality KSI due to an existing feud.

A Potential Rematch with Jake Paul

Despite his current pause from boxing, one of the most talked-about potential fights for Fury is a rematch with Jake Paul. The elder Fury has shown openness to this possibility. After their whirlwind match in 2023, a rematch could offer an exciting spectacle for boxing enthusiasts. However, no concrete plans are in place as of now, and the anticipation grows.

Fury's Personal Life

While his professional future remains undecided, Tommy Fury is focusing on his personal life. His time away from the boxing ring includes raising his first child, further contributing to his decision to step back from the sport temporarily. His fans eagerly await his return, which is speculated to happen in the spring of 2024.

Jake Paul Continues to Triumph

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Jake Paul continues his boxing journey with two recent victories under his belt. Following his initial boxing loss, the YouTube star turned boxer has claimed triumphs against former UFC star Nate Diaz and boxer Andre August, keeping his boxing career alive and thriving.