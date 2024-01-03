Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints’ Success

Tommy Freeman, the vibrant 22-year-old outside centre for the Northampton Saints, is redefining the role of a versatile player in Rugby. Rebuffing early childhood admonishments that flexibility might be his downfall, Freeman is now proving his worth and setting his sights on an England selection. Once released from Leicester Tigers in his teens, and considered the ‘second best’ during his youth career, the young player’s journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability.

Revolutionising Rugby with Versatility

Despite being a proficient scorer as a winger and fullback, Freeman has successfully adapted to the challenging role of an outside centre, a position often regarded as the toughest to defend on the pitch. His stellar performance has bolstered Northampton’s defensive prowess, catapulting them to the pinnacle of the Premiership. With 11 tries in 14 outings, he is on the verge of surpassing his personal best single-season tally, demonstrating that the change in position has not hampered his scoring ability.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Adversity

Freeman’s versatility is not only a boon for the Northampton Saints but also an inspiration for his teammates. Many of them have joined Northampton following financial crises that led to the collapse of their previous clubs, Worcester and London Irish. This adversity has imbued players like Freeman with a renewed sense of gratitude and motivation, fortifying their commitment to the sport and their team.

Eyeing England Selection

Although Freeman has been capped three times for England under Eddie Jones, he has yet to earn a selection under the new coach Steve Borthwick. Undeterred, Freeman remains hopeful. He believes that his ability to adapt to different back positions will be a significant advantage in future selections. As he hones his physicality and strength, he is eager to make his mark in the upcoming Six Nations and secure his place in the England squad.