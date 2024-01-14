en English
Golf

Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
In a riveting display of skill and tenacity, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood clinched a phenomenal victory at the Dubai Creek event, held in the United Arab Emirates, overcoming a competitive international field and securing a purse of $2.5 million. His final score of 19 under par, with a total of 265 strokes, was a testament to his consistent and remarkable performance over four grueling rounds.

Fleetwood’s Triumph

Fleetwood secured his victory by a narrow margin of just one stroke, edging out his closest rivals, Thriston Lawrence from South Africa and Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland. Both Lawrence and McIlroy tied for the second spot, finishing the tournament at 18 under par. Fleetwood’s climactic final round of 67, in conjunction with his prior rounds of 66, 69, and 63, underscored his exceptional skill and composure under pressure.

The Competitive Field

The tournament, played over a yardage of 7,059 and a par of 71, attracted a robust international field. Notable players such as Jordan L. Smith from England and Francesco Molinari from Italy finished among the top five. The event underscored golf’s international appeal, with top performers hailing from diverse countries like the United States, South Africa, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Scotland, New Zealand, France, China, the Netherlands, Spain, and more.

A Mix of Stars and Rising Talents

The final leaderboard featured a mix of established golf stars and emerging talents, a reflection of the tournament’s competitive spirit. Fleetwood’s victory, his first since November 2022, catapulted him to the top of the International Swing Rankings and fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings. His triumph at Dubai Creek marked his third in the United Arab Emirates and his seventh DP World Tour title overall, sealing his position as one of the game’s leading figures.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

