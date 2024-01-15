Tommy Edman Balances Recovery and Contract Negotiations

St. Louis Cardinals' switch-hitter and center fielder, Tommy Edman, is on the road to recovery following a wrist surgery that is poised to affect his full involvement in the forthcoming spring training. The surgery was carried out to rectify cartilage damage in his right wrist, an issue that had been a source of discomfort for several seasons.

Edman's Road to Recovery

Despite the surgical procedure, Edman exudes confidence about being prepared for the regular season. Although he is yet to embark on contact swings, he has received clearance for other baseball pursuits and has initiated a throwing program. He has outlined an 11-step rehabilitation scheme, beginning with light swings off a tee, and intends to gradually advance to game-ready status by March.

Uncertainty Looms over Exhibition Games

While the uncertainty regarding his readiness for exhibition games persists, Edman's objective is to attain full strength by Opening Day on March 28. His recovery is progressing in tandem with an arbitration hearing with the Cardinals. Without an agreement on his salary, the hearing will settle on either his sought $6.95 million or the Cardinals' proposal of $6.5 million.

Edman's Mental Preparation for Arbitration

Simultaneously open to exploring a multi-year contract, Edman is bracing himself for the confrontational nature of the hearing. This recovery and arbitration saga underline the challenges professional athletes often face, balancing physical recovery with the business side of the sport. In spite of the adversities, Edman remains hopeful and is committed to his journey back to the field and the negotiation table.